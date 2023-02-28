Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.07 or -11.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.25M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -1490.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.09% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sono Group N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.15% year-to-date, but still down -35.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -46.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.32 percent over the past six months and at a -31.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%.

Sono Group N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.23% per year for the next five years.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 2.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.43%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $0.21 million.

North Star Investment Management Corp, with 0.17% or 0.15 million shares worth $82665.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $72050.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 608.0 shares worth around $334.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.