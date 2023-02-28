Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -53.19%

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.32, and it changed around $6.26 or 10.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.77B. FOUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.36, offering almost -9.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.58% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FOUR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.65 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.21% year-to-date, but still up 10.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is -0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOUR is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $97.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Shift4 Payments Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.92 percent over the past six months and at a 42.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 375.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $545.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Shift4 Payments Inc. to make $547.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $399.4 million and $401.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.10%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -269.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 79.15% per year for the next five years.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.46% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, and 112.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.20%. Shift4 Payments Inc. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.96% of the shares, which is about 7.93 million shares worth $353.66 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 10.13% or 5.37 million shares worth $239.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $121.89 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $76.81 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.