Shares Of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Could Show A Loss Of -81.98%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.99, and it changed around $0.62 or 5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $417.40M. LUNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.30, offering almost -157.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.97% since then. We note from Pulmonx Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.79K.

Pulmonx Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LUNG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pulmonx Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Instantly LUNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.38 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.37% year-to-date, but still up 19.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) is 22.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUNG is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Pulmonx Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.24 percent over the past six months and at a -10.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Pulmonx Corporation to make $13.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.71 million and $10.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.80%.

Pulmonx Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -49.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.60% per year for the next five years.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.69% of Pulmonx Corporation shares, and 105.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.05%. Pulmonx Corporation stock is held by 163 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.52% of the shares, which is about 5.43 million shares worth $90.51 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 9.95% or 3.72 million shares worth $61.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $31.35 million, making up 9.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $20.33 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.