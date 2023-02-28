Risk-Taking Investors May Find Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were traded, and its beta was 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.50M. DBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.03, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.14% since then. We note from Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.97% year-to-date, but still up 2.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is 28.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.21 day(s).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.20 percent over the past six months and at a 415.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $897.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated to make $924.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $829.8 million and $851.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 71.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.82% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, and 77.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.82%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.15% of the shares, which is about 11.19 million shares worth $27.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.41% or 5.86 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $5.92 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.