Risk-Taking Investors May Find Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.40, and it changed around -$0.44 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.89B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.52, offering almost -107.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.23% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.25 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.74% year-to-date, but still down -6.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -5.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 39.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 20.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.65%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 83 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $69.62 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 1.75% or 2.54 million shares worth $15.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF held roughly 11266.0 shares worth around $90803.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.