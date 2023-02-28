Risk-Takers Will Like Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO).

In today’s recent session, 57.32 million shares of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around $1.84 or 137.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.99M. CDIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.25, offering almost -223.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.76% since then. We note from Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.79K.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 137.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.0000 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 199.06% year-to-date, but still up 185.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 204.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. to make $500 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.83% of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares, and 51.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.09%. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Periscope Capital Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.86% of the shares, which is about 0.56 million shares worth $5.6 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., with 4.95% or 0.47 million shares worth $4.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 39048.0 shares worth $0.39 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund held roughly 29228.0 shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.