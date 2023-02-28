Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) have been traded, and its beta is 3.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.50, and it changed around $0.78 or 11.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $447.96M. RYAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -31.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.6% since then. We note from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 642.26K.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RYAM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Instantly RYAM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.13 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.88% year-to-date, but still up 13.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYAM is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.44 percent over the past six months and at a 2.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $436.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.50%.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, and 76.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.48%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.60% of the shares, which is about 9.98 million shares worth $31.43 million.

Condire Management, LP, with 9.71% or 6.21 million shares worth $19.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $45.52 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $6.37 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.