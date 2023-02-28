Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.30, and it changed around $0.99 or 2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66B. ROCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.59, offering almost -26.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from Ranger Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 322.88K.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Instantly ROCC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.89 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.63% year-to-date, but still up 12.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) is -3.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Ranger Oil Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.08 percent over the past six months and at a 123.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $261.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ranger Oil Corporation to make $275.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $225.18 million and $256.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.20%. Ranger Oil Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 111.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Ranger Oil Corporation shares, and 88.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.46%. Ranger Oil Corporation stock is held by 258 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.86% of the shares, which is about 3.03 million shares worth $95.36 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.86% or 1.69 million shares worth $53.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $57.3 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $37.31 million, which represents about 4.83% of the total shares outstanding.