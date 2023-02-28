Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.46 million shares of the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.58, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.90B. XM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.38, offering almost -89.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.79% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.31 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.73% year-to-date, but still up 3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 11.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.05 percent over the past six months and at a 450.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $392.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. to make $406.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $335.65 million and $356.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.10%.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 24.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.96% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 78.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.83%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 24.99 million shares worth $254.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.40% or 9.06 million shares worth $92.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.88 million shares worth $29.28 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $28.97 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.