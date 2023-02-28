Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) Shares Might Go Up 60.96% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $506.88M. PSTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.82, offering almost -53.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.24% since then. We note from Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.00K.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Instantly PSTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.31 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.11% year-to-date, but still down -17.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is -21.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -318.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.41 percent over the past six months and at a 80.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 455.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Poseida Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.24 million and $1.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 97.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.70% per year for the next five years.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.94% of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 50.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.63%. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.60% of the shares, which is about 12.55 million shares worth $44.3 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 6.95% or 5.97 million shares worth $21.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $12.78 million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $10.19 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.