Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.36, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.27B. PAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.28, offering almost 0.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.89% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.40 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.61% year-to-date, but still up 2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is 3.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.97 percent over the past six months and at a -10.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline L.P. to make $22.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.69 billion and $16.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 114.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.70% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 8.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.22% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, and 43.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.54%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is held by 377 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 55.34 million shares worth $742.9 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 3.78% or 27.54 million shares worth $369.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 58.94 million shares worth $791.22 million, making up 8.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 13.73 million shares worth around $184.37 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.