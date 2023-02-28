Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.08M. PHAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.06, offering almost -96.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.22% since then. We note from Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.77K.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PHAT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.35 for the current quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Instantly PHAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.13 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) is -16.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHAT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -260.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.32 percent over the past six months and at a -34.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.60% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $1.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.48% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 75.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.19%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 20.20% of the shares, which is about 8.41 million shares worth $94.33 million.

Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with 5.97% or 2.48 million shares worth $27.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $11.91 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $6.05 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.