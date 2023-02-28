Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around -$3.53 or -18.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. OMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.24, offering almost -193.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.31% since then. We note from Owens & Minor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.39K.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Instantly OMI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.31 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.67% year-to-date, but still down -18.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is -22.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMI is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Owens & Minor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.00 percent over the past six months and at a -38.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.70%. Owens & Minor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 111.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.57% per year for the next five years.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.05% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares, and 99.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.69%. Owens & Minor Inc. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.48% of the shares, which is about 11.8 million shares worth $284.43 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.00% or 11.44 million shares worth $275.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.65 million shares worth $110.34 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $55.42 million, which represents about 3.53% of the total shares outstanding.