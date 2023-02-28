ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.83, and it changed around -$2.11 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.55B. OKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.07, offering almost -14.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.29% since then. We note from ONEOK Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

ONEOK Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended OKE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ONEOK Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

Instantly OKE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.43 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is -3.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OKE is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $81.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

ONEOK Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.53 percent over the past six months and at a 22.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ONEOK Inc. to make $5.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.42 billion and $5.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. ONEOK Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 136.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.50% per year for the next five years.

OKE Dividends

ONEOK Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.82. It is important to note, however, that the 5.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of ONEOK Inc. shares, and 69.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.56%. ONEOK Inc. stock is held by 1,334 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.91% of the shares, which is about 53.24 million shares worth $2.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.31% or 46.07 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.32 million shares worth $682.64 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 12.93 million shares worth around $849.54 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.