NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -38.77%

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.95, and it changed around -$3.32 or -17.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.15M. NEWT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.42, offering almost -78.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.52% since then. We note from NewtekOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.45K.

NewtekOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NEWT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NewtekOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) trade information

Instantly NEWT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.72 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.85% year-to-date, but still down -19.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is -14.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEWT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) estimates and forecasts

NewtekOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.29 percent over the past six months and at a 7.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NewtekOne Inc. to make $28.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.8 million and $20.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.50%. NewtekOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 132.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

NEWT Dividends

NewtekOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 14.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.31% of NewtekOne Inc. shares, and 15.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.93%. NewtekOne Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $11.13 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 1.83% or 0.45 million shares worth $7.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $11.11 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $5.37 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.