Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.76 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.41, and it changed around $0.37 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.65B. MLCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.24, offering almost -14.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.28% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MLCO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.84 for the current quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.88 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.91% year-to-date, but still down -1.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -8.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLCO is forecast to be at a low of $6.30 and a high of $19.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 115.08 percent over the past six months and at a -32.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -147.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $406.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.20%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings are expected to increase by 35.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 43.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.63%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 274 institutions, with ARGA Investment Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 28.76 million shares worth $330.72 million.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with 3.51% or 15.63 million shares worth $179.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.63 million shares worth $191.25 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held roughly 10.56 million shares worth around $57.78 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.