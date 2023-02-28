Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.82M. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.65, offering almost -364.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1610 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.69% year-to-date, but still down -9.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -32.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LKCO is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $1.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 27.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.09% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 1.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.11%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 5.73 million shares worth $0.87 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.20% or 1.0 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $63061.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $62758.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.