Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX).

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $524.31M. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -41.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.68% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.33K.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is -23.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.40 percent over the past six months and at a -60.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 309.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.30%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 288.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.17% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, and 21.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.61%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.51% of the shares, which is about 4.82 million shares worth $8.14 million.

FIL LTD, with 3.26% or 4.47 million shares worth $7.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $2.53 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $2.28 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.