Let’s Get Started On The MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.13 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.09, and it changed around $3.09 or 9.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.13B. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.19, offering almost -66.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.89% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.12 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.64% year-to-date, but still up 10.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 17.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.95 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $102.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $99.11 million and $166.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.10%.

MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 359.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.32% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.28% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 66.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.11%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 533 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.09% of the shares, which is about 28.57 million shares worth $780.05 million.

QVT Financial LP, with 7.69% or 13.66 million shares worth $372.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $79.67 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $69.92 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.