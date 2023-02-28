Let’s Get Started On The Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.47, and it changed around $0.47 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.27B. NVST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.03, offering almost -35.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.68% since then. We note from Envista Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Envista Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVST as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Instantly NVST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.98 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.27% year-to-date, but still up 1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVST is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) estimates and forecasts

Envista Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.12 percent over the past six months and at a -2.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $633.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation to make $664.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $631.4 million and $645.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Envista Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -9.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.50% per year for the next five years.

NVST Dividends

Envista Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares, and 115.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.77%. Envista Holdings Corporation stock is held by 463 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.92% of the shares, which is about 17.81 million shares worth $584.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.63% or 15.7 million shares worth $515.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.1 million shares worth $265.79 million, making up 4.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $180.74 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.