Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Stock Forecast 2023: $150.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.18 or -8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32M. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.12, offering almost -2986.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.59% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.64K.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$9.75 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.62% year-to-date, but still down -38.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -56.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAGX is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7475.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7475.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Jaguar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.73 percent over the past six months and at a 45.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 144.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc. to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.60%.

Jaguar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.46% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares, and 3.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.86%. Jaguar Health Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 8694.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.01% or 11431.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14370.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.