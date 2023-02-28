Is Tritium DCFC Limited’s (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.62M. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -467.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.62% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DCFC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.71% year-to-date, but still down -10.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 41.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCFC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -491.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Tritium DCFC Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.38 percent over the past six months and at a 39.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited to make $30.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 22.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.57% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares, and 34.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.44%. Tritium DCFC Limited stock is held by 61 institutions, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.09% of the shares, which is about 21.6 million shares worth $68.9 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc, with 10.16% or 15.56 million shares worth $49.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.67 million shares worth $12.89 million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $1.59 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.