Is Sintx Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SINT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around $0.33 or 13.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39M. SINT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.80, offering almost -2531.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.96% since then. We note from Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.31K.

Sintx Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SINT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$5.45 for the current quarter.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.74 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.21% year-to-date, but still up 13.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is -70.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $580k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sintx Technologies Inc. to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165k and $129k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 251.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 334.10%.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 27.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.57%. Sintx Technologies Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 9689.0 shares worth $0.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.01% or 1610.0 shares worth $51520.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5948.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3626.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.