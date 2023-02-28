Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.48 million shares of the Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.47, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.04B. IVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.83, offering almost -36.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.44% since then. We note from Invesco Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 million.

Invesco Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended IVZ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invesco Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.45 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.89% year-to-date, but still down -6.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is -5.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVZ is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Invesco Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.78 percent over the past six months and at a -4.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Invesco Ltd. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%. Invesco Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -50.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.99% per year for the next five years.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 4.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Invesco Ltd. shares, and 86.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.01%. Invesco Ltd. stock is held by 781 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.26% of the shares, which is about 55.76 million shares worth $974.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.58% or 52.65 million shares worth $919.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.58 million shares worth $237.16 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.55 million shares worth around $201.79 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.