Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ICNC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.5 million shares of the Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.46, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.72M. ICNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.46, offering almost 0.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.97% since then. We note from Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 117.82K.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) is 0.97% up in the 30-day period.

ICNC Dividends

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.23% of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. shares, and 79.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.04%. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Beryl Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $17.53 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 4.14% or 1.43 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $3.45 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.87 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.