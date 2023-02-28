Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.13 or 10.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.93M. HYPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -194.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.08% since then. We note from Hyperfine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Hyperfine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYPR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyperfine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Instantly HYPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.48% year-to-date, but still up 2.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) is 63.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYPR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Hyperfine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.92 percent over the past six months and at a 93.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.98% of Hyperfine Inc. shares, and 29.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.24%. Hyperfine Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Healthcor Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.94% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $2.23 million.

SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO, with 4.49% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.02 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.