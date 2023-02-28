How To Invest In Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5.81 million shares of the Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $178.16, and it changed around $16.79 or 10.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.45B. SGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.00, offering almost -2.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $105.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.82% since then. We note from Seagen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Seagen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SGEN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seagen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.04 for the current quarter.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Instantly SGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 182.55 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.64% year-to-date, but still up 9.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is 27.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.30, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGEN is forecast to be at a low of $141.00 and a high of $215.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Seagen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.39 percent over the past six months and at a 9.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $479.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Seagen Inc. to make $497.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $429.85 million and $426.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.40%.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of Seagen Inc. shares, and 90.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.80%. Seagen Inc. stock is held by 833 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 25.27% of the shares, which is about 46.91 million shares worth $6.42 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.38% or 15.56 million shares worth $2.13 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.68 million shares worth $986.68 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $582.87 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.