How To Invest In Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.10, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.51B. JCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.60, offering almost -10.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.86% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Johnson Controls International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended JCI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Johnson Controls International plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.61 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is -8.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JCI is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.55 percent over the past six months and at a 16.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $7.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.1 billion and $6.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.20%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to increase by 4.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.95% per year for the next five years.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 92.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.69%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1,355 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 65.45 million shares worth $3.22 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 9.43% or 64.8 million shares worth $3.19 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 31.79 million shares worth $2.03 billion, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.53 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.