Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.64B. HR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.95, offering almost -37.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.11% since then. We note from Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Instantly HR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.85 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.44% year-to-date, but still down -5.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is -9.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HR is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.80 percent over the past six months and at a -4.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -214.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -110.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to make $346.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $195.7 million and $138.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 150.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 6.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, and 106.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock is held by 580 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.34% of the shares, which is about 54.59 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.50% or 43.77 million shares worth $912.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 17.26 million shares worth $350.96 million, making up 4.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 11.75 million shares worth around $226.39 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.