GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.22 million shares of the GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.20M. WGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -634.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.1% since then. We note from GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WGS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

Instantly WGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 84.04% year-to-date, but still down -6.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) is 27.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WGS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -512.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -104.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) estimates and forecasts

GeneDx Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.20 percent over the past six months and at a 69.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GeneDx Holdings Corp. to make $48.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.8 million and $53.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.50%.

WGS Dividends

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.53% of GeneDx Holdings Corp. shares, and 43.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.52%. GeneDx Holdings Corp. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 27.66 million shares worth $24.27 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 4.45% or 16.97 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.25 million shares worth $3.73 million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $3.25 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.