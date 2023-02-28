Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $466.00M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.03, offering almost -65.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.88% since then. We note from Gannett Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.75% year-to-date, but still up 13.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 39.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -44.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCI is forecast to be at a low of $2.10 and a high of $2.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 30.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $744.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.60%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares, and 69.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.34%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is held by 239 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.51% of the shares, which is about 22.65 million shares worth $34.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.34% or 10.72 million shares worth $16.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.62 million shares worth $21.56 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $7.1 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.