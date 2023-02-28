GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were traded, and its beta was -0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.10, and it changed around -$0.44 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00B. GME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.85, offering almost -160.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.32% since then. We note from GameStop Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.83 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.47% year-to-date, but still down -13.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -4.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.08 day(s).

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.24 percent over the past six months and at a -17.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.25 billion and $1.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.62% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 28.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.51%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 343 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 24.66 million shares worth $471.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.22% or 21.98 million shares worth $419.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.8 million shares worth $149.03 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.75 million shares worth around $148.07 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.