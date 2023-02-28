Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)

In the last trading session, 5.31 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 9.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.90M. SYTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -752.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.12% year-to-date, but still up 27.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 17.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Siyata Mobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.81 percent over the past six months and at a 81.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 4.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.49%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Concord Wealth Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.11% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $0.14 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.21% or 0.13 million shares worth $25942.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $3763.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.