Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.46, and it changed around -$0.51 or -8.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $956.10M. WBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.43, offering almost -164.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.49% since then. We note from Wallbox N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.01K.

Wallbox N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WBX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wallbox N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Instantly WBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.53 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.51% year-to-date, but still down -6.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) is 2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 121.20%, up from the previous year.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.84% of Wallbox N.V. shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.65%. Wallbox N.V. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 3.83 million shares worth $30.15 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.96% or 1.65 million shares worth $12.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $12.92 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $11.25 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.