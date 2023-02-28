Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

In the last trading session, 15.46 million shares of the Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.29, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. FTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.07, offering almost -298.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.19% since then. We note from Farfetch Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.12 million.

Farfetch Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FTCH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farfetch Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Instantly FTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.84% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is -15.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Farfetch Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.55 percent over the past six months and at a 22.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,466.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -124.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $623.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Farfetch Limited to make $545.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $665.65 million and $514.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.70%.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 23.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Farfetch Limited shares, and 89.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.62%. Farfetch Limited stock is held by 361 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.90% of the shares, which is about 46.96 million shares worth $222.12 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.02% or 33.86 million shares worth $252.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.2 million shares worth $29.33 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 5.18 million shares worth around $43.93 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.