Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.10, and it changed around -$5.45 or -8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.92B. DAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.59, offering almost -41.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.29% since then. We note from Darling Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DAR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) trade information

Instantly DAR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.52 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.78% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is -4.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) estimates and forecasts

Darling Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.41 percent over the past six months and at a 24.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.50%. Darling Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 119.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.99% per year for the next five years.

DAR Dividends

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, and 99.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.95%. Darling Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 818 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.11% of the shares, which is about 17.8 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.14% or 16.25 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.95 million shares worth $309.66 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $316.68 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.