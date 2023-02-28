Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)

In today’s recent session, 7.16 million shares of the Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.97, and it changed around -$0.34 or -7.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19B. BTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -82.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.52% since then. We note from Baytex Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.88K.

Baytex Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BTE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Instantly BTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.40 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.97% year-to-date, but still down -3.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is -14.20% down in the 30-day period.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Baytex Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.38 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.80%. Baytex Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -46.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.20% per year for the next five years.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx, with 1.70% or 9.54 million shares worth $4.5 million as of Jul 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.