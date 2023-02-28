Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC)

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.55, and it changed around -$8.25 or -15.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80B. AMRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.73, offering almost -99.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.48% since then. We note from Ameresco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.31K.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Instantly AMRC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.39 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.78% year-to-date, but still down -16.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is -32.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.64 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Ameresco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.91 percent over the past six months and at a -0.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Ameresco Inc. to make $354.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $415.89 million and $474 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.10%. Ameresco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.65% of Ameresco Inc. shares, and 97.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.92%. Ameresco Inc. stock is held by 339 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 2.99 million shares worth $198.96 million.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company, with 8.27% or 2.81 million shares worth $186.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $63.8 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $62.61 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.