Future Outlook And Playtika Holding Corp. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.77, and it changed around $0.12 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56B. PLTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.45, offering almost -119.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.06% since then. We note from Playtika Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Playtika Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PLTK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Instantly PLTK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.85 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.86% year-to-date, but still up 2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is -4.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTK is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -196.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Playtika Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.49 percent over the past six months and at a -26.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $627.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Playtika Holding Corp. to make $645.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $649 million and $676.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%. Playtika Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 215.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.47% per year for the next five years.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.71% of Playtika Holding Corp. shares, and 21.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 171.68%. Playtika Holding Corp. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 7.38 million shares worth $69.26 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 1.86% or 6.72 million shares worth $63.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $15.05 million, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $13.56 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.