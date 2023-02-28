Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.35 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66M. FRGT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -1284.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Freight Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2983 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.74% year-to-date, but still down -6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -35.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -669.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 08 and June 13.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.18% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares, and 14.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.22%. Freight Technologies Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 86375.0 shares worth $23062.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.37% or 35800.0 shares worth $9558.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 7601.0 shares worth $2029.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 57.0 shares worth around $15.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.