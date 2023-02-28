ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.41, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. FORG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -22.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.29% since then. We note from ForgeRock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

ForgeRock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FORG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ForgeRock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Instantly FORG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.56 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.35% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is 3.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FORG is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

ForgeRock Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.28 percent over the past six months and at a 46.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ForgeRock Inc. to make $60.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.9 million and $48.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.40%.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.28% of ForgeRock Inc. shares, and 66.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.19%. ForgeRock Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 4.57 million shares worth $66.37 million.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C., with 7.18% or 3.46 million shares worth $50.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $14.04 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $13.38 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.