Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $711.45M. FPAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -0.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.22% since then. We note from Far Peak Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 727.90K.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) trade information

Instantly FPAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.20 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

FPAC Dividends

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation shares, and 91.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.52%. Far Peak Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 101 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 4.27 million shares worth $42.25 million.

UBS OConnor LLC, with 6.38% or 3.83 million shares worth $37.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $10.25 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.37 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.