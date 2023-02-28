Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.58, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. ENVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.30, offering almost -206.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Enovix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enovix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.27 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.03% year-to-date, but still down -1.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 11.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1065.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Enovix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.53 percent over the past six months and at a -16.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $900k in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Enovix Corporation to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.41% of Enovix Corporation shares, and 56.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.87%. Enovix Corporation stock is held by 300 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 11.16 million shares worth $204.62 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 5.79% or 9.1 million shares worth $166.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $64.38 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $54.87 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.