E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. ETWO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -59.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.87% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ETWO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.26 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -8.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETWO is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.39 percent over the past six months and at a 4.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $171.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc. to make $173.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $144.15 million and $160.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -240.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 34.01% per year for the next five years.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.46% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, and 111.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.10%. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 49.83 million shares worth $302.47 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP, with 12.80% or 38.69 million shares worth $234.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $44.85 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $38.63 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.