DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.3 million shares of the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.36, and it changed around $2.81 or 8.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.62B. XRAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.32, offering almost -48.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.12% since then. We note from DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) trade information

Instantly XRAY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.92 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.34% year-to-date, but still up 5.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is 0.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) estimates and forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.16 percent over the past six months and at a -31.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $941.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to make $906.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 billion and $965 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 660.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.90% per year for the next five years.

XRAY Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, and 106.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.11%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock is held by 712 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.69% of the shares, which is about 25.12 million shares worth $936.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.90% or 16.98 million shares worth $633.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.9 million shares worth $257.3 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd held roughly 6.65 million shares worth around $248.13 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.