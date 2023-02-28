Could NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.76, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. NRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.00, offering almost -1.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.22% since then. We note from NerdWallet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.58K.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

Instantly NRDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.42 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.83% year-to-date, but still up 12.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) is 74.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.99 day(s).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

NerdWallet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.99 percent over the past six months and at a 142.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 153.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $139.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect NerdWallet Inc. to make $145.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $99.5 million and $129.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of NerdWallet Inc. shares, and 52.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.33%. NerdWallet Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Innovius Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.21% of the shares, which is about 5.21 million shares worth $46.21 million.

Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC, with 10.44% or 4.45 million shares worth $39.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $10.38 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $9.58 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.