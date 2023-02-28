Could ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $620.58, and it changed around -$11.5 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.78B. ASML at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $714.62, offering almost -15.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $363.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.48% since then. We note from ASML Holding N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

ASML Holding N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ASML as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASML Holding N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.54 for the current quarter.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Instantly ASML has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 642.88 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.58% year-to-date, but still down -1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is -7.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $782.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASML is forecast to be at a low of $700.00 and a high of $850.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

ASML Holding N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.70 percent over the past six months and at a 31.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 134.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. to make $7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.96 billion and $5.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 72.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. ASML Holding N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -1.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.80% per year for the next five years.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 9.95. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASML Holding N.V. shares, and 19.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.66%. ASML Holding N.V. stock is held by 1,170 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 8.28 million shares worth $3.44 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 1.59% or 6.42 million shares worth $2.67 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $1.38 billion, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $1.37 billion, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.