Could AdaptHealth Corp.’s (NASDAQ: AHCO) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 3.29 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.25, and it changed around -$5.73 or -26.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.03B. AHCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.48, offering almost -69.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.85% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.12K.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.94 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.48% year-to-date, but still down -26.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -23.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHCO is forecast to be at a low of $25.50 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.69 percent over the past six months and at a 360.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $788.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. to make $775.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $702.11 million and $706.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

AdaptHealth Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 134.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.00% per year for the next five years.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.91% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares, and 83.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.49%. AdaptHealth Corp. stock is held by 279 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.27% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $259.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.86% or 11.92 million shares worth $223.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.69 million shares worth $109.39 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $42.41 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.