Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 3.52 million shares of the Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.11, and it changed around $0.43 or 0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.50B. CTVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.43, offering almost -10.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.21% since then. We note from Corteva Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Instantly CTVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.57 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is -1.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Corteva Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.79 percent over the past six months and at a 8.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Corteva Inc. to make $6.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.6 billion and $6.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%. Corteva Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.49% per year for the next five years.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Corteva Inc. shares, and 83.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.21%. Corteva Inc. stock is held by 1,690 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.54% of the shares, which is about 82.23 million shares worth $5.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.44% or 60.19 million shares worth $3.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 21.64 million shares worth $1.34 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 16.71 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.