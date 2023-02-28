Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.07, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.08, offering almost -87.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.53% since then. We note from Confluent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.23 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.23% year-to-date, but still down -5.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 8.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.14 percent over the past six months and at a 53.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $167.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Confluent Inc. to make $181.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.1 million and $139.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.10%.

Confluent Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 45.60% per year for the next five years.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 30.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Confluent Inc. shares, and 81.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.42%. Confluent Inc. stock is held by 326 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 14.66 million shares worth $348.37 million.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 8.92% or 13.72 million shares worth $326.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $126.99 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $79.87 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.